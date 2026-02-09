Idaho Sled Dog Challenge will not hold future races, organizers say

MCCALL, Idaho — Organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announced they are ending the event and will not hold future races.

The decision comes after the group held the Warm Lake Stage Race for the fourth year in a row. Organizers said ongoing problems with low snow and avalanche danger made it difficult to keep planning the longer races.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge began in 2018 under the name McCall Ultra Sled Dog Challenge. It later hosted 300-mile and 100-mile races five times. The event was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without a reliable trail, our board of directors feel it is too much to ask of our volunteers and sponsors to continue,” founder Jerry Wortley said. “The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge will have no future races.”

The race served as an Iditarod qualifier and was part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, drawing mushers from New Hampshire, Canada and Alaska. Wortley said the course included more than 36,000 feet of climbing and was considered one of the toughest sled dog races.

"It’s gratifying to know that multiple ISDC mushers have progressed to the Iditarod by way of our race, including an Iditarod Rookie of the Year and a Most Improved Iditarod Musher," Wortley said.

He also said female mushers have won every 100-mile race and all but one 300-mile race since the event began.

Organizers said the event relied on more than 200 volunteers each year, along with sponsor support, grants, permits and private property access.

The final standings from the fourth annual Warm Lake Stage Race were led by Kayson Judd of Coalville, Utah, followed by Ashley Sargent also of Coalville and Alexandra Ness of Trego, Montana.