City of McCall's $10 million water bond approved by voters

MCCALL, Idaho — Valley County voters have passed a $10 million bond to finance improvements and upgrades to the City of McCall's water system. The measure required a simple majority to pass, which it surpassed after 76.73% voted in favor of the bond.

The city said the improvements will include increased treatment, storage capacity and service line replacement.

The bond is said not to affect property taxes, but will be paid through revenue from water customer fees.

The amount to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds is estimated to be $15.5 million, consisting of $10 million in principal and $5.5 million in interest.