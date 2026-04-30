City of McCall announces water conservation emergency

MCCALL, Idaho — The City of McCall has announced a "water conservation emergency," and residents are being asked to curtail any water usage to essential purposes only.

The emergency, which remains in effect until further notice, was ordered after a pipe failed at the city's water treatment plant during routine maintenance on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The City of McCall is currently drawing water from previously treated sources. There is no boil water order in effect, and tap water available to residents is safe for drinking and cooking.

"During this time, residents must immediately reduce water usage to only essential needs (drinking, cooking, cleaning, etc.). Any non-essential water usage or irrigation is prohibited at this time," reads the city's announcement.

The city is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

We will continue to update this article.