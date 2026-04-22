City considers concession proposal for sauna and cold plunge near Payette Lake; asking for public input

MCCALL, Idaho — A lakeside sauna and cold plunge concession might be coming to McCall near Payette Lake.

The city is reviewing a proposal from Idaho Mountain's Sauna LLC for the concessions at Legacy Park or Rotary Park, and is asking for public input. The sauna and cold plunge amenities would be located in the southwest area of both parks.

If approved, the concession would feature a communal hot room, private changing area, outdoor rinse station, cold plunge and seating.

According to the proposal, the sauna and cold plunge would operate year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., using an online booking system. Communal or private sessions would be available, typically lasting 60-75 minutes. Estimated pricing would be $35 per person for communal sessions, and $175 for private groups.

The city says they want to hear from "a range of voices", including full-time and part-time residents, local employees and visitors, about whether the concessions would be a good use of city property/would positively impact the community.

"Your input will help guide whether this concept aligns with community values, how it might be shaped, and what considerations are most important as we continue evaluating this opportunity," said the city in a press release.

Click here for the survey link.