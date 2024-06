BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean is celebrating the completion of Primrose Park, a new 1.5 acre neighborhood park in Northwest Boise.

The new park features an accessible playground, an open play space, an outdoor fitness center, and a pollinator garden.

The dedication event at Primrose Park (6020 N. Gary Lane) is set for Tuesday, June 18 at 9:30 am.

More information on Primrose Park is available here.