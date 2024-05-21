Man arrested in Meridian after shots fired near Mountain View High School

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police made an arrest on Tuesday, May 21 after responding to reports of shots fired near Mountain View High School and Gordon Harris Park.

The shots were reported on the 2000 block of E. Copper Point Street and according to witnesses, the suspect fled to a nearby residence after firing. Police quickly set a perimeter around the residence.

The suspect continued to flee, escaping through the backyard of the home and jumping a fence before being caught and detained by police.

During an investigation of the scene, officers recovered empty shell casings to a 9mm handgun. The handgun itself was found to be in the area where the suspect fled from.

Mountain View High School was put into a hall check following the incident.

Police arrested 18-year-old Boone Nickerson, who is now charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Nickerson is currently being booked in the Ada County Jail.