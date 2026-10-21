Woman dead, three children flown to hospital following crash near Oregon, Idaho border

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Monday near the Idaho border.

The collision involved two vehicles along Highway 26 near milepost 244 in Malheur County.

A Hyundai Santa Fe reportedly attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck by an oncoming Ford Expedition.

The Hyundai driver, identified as 41-year-old Autumn Jean Hansen, of Vale, Oregon died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Three children traveling with Hansen were also seriously injured and flown to an area hospital.

Deadly Highway 26 crash under investigation in Malheur County

The Ford driver from John Day, Oregon, was hospitalized as well.

Highway 26 was impacted for approximately four hours following the crash.