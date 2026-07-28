Wildfire burning in Harney and Malheur Counties prompts Level 3 evacuations

JUNTURA, Oregon — Level 3 evacuations have been issued in Juntura, Oregon, due to a nearby wildfire.

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook at around 7:00 p.m. on July 27, alerting residents to a wildfire in the area.

"Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger," the sheriff's office's post read.

According to the State of Oregon Fires Dashboard, the Coleman Creek Fire, near Juntura, is estimated at 146,000 acres.

Inciweb states that the fire started July 25 due to significant lightning storms. The fire is burning in both Harney County and Malheur County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.