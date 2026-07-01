Westbound I-84 closed in eastern Oregon near Ontario due to 100-acre wildfire

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — Westbound I-84 is closed near Ontario after a fast-moving wildfire prompted an emergency shutdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to Idaho 511.

The closure is in effect near Milepost 367 in Malheur County, where crews are responding to what officials are calling the Butter Field Spring Fire. The fire is estimated at 100 to 120 acres and is actively pushing east, with a dozer working the fire line, according to incident updates on WatchDuty.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and use alternate routes while emergency crews work to contain the fire.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. and has continued to spread in dry, windy conditions. No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.