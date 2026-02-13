Police ask for help identifying suspect who tied up employee in Ontario robbery

ONTARIO, Oregon — The Ontario Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward after a woman was tied up during a robbery early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident took place just after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Winner’s Horseshoe on North Park Boulevard in Ontario, Oregon.

Investigators say a man entered the business around closing time and demanded cash from a female employee who was working alone. After she gave him money, police say the suspect tied her to a chair inside an office area and ran off, at which point the employee was able to call for help.

The employee was not injured during the incident, police say.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3 man, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. It’s not clear which way he went after leaving the business.

Ontario police areurging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to call 541-473-5125.