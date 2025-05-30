Overnight fire displaces family of 6 in Ontario

ONTARIO, Oregon — An overnight fire near Ontario Middle School has left a family of 6 displaced.

According to Ontario Fire Dept. a building under construction caught fire which then ignited the home next to it at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

There were reports of large explosions as nearby vehicles caught fire.

First responders were able to evacuate everyone successfully and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and we'll update you as more information becomes available.