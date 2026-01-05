Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ontario Police ask for help after bicyclist hit by vehicle on I-84 gets up and rides away

Police say they're unable to complete their investigation due to a lack of information about the bicyclist
ONTARIO, Oregon — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing Interstate 84 near Ontario, according to Ontario City Police.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. between the Welcome Center and the Milepost 376B exit. The driver involved called police, but officers say the bicyclist got back on the bike and rode away before they arrived.

Because the rider left, police say they were not able to finish their investigation. Anyone who has information about the bicyclist or dash camera video from the area is asked to call dispatch at 541-473-5125.

