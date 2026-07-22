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Ontario man arrested on 15 arson charges

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Malheur County Sheriff's Office
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ONTARIO, Oregon — An Ontario, Oregon, man is facing 15 counts of second-degree arson.

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office arrested Paul C. Emerson, 61, on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says Emerson may be connected to several fires reported this week in Brogan Canyon and along Huntington Road.

Emerson was arraigned Wednesday and booked into the Malheur County Jail, where he is being held on $750,000 bail.

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said it is working with the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

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