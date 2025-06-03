Ontario fire responds to structure fire, one person injured

ONTARIO, Oregon — A fire destroyed a detached garage and spread to a nearby field Monday afternoon in Ontario, injuring one person during evacuation.

Ontario Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 1690 Central Drive at approximately 1:31 p.m., according to fire officials.

Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to equipment in the driveway and extending into an adjacent grass field.

Law enforcement officers helped evacuate residents from the property. One occupant was injured after falling during the evacuation and was transported by Treasure Valley Paramedics.

Firefighters from Ontario, Vale, Fruitland and Payette worked together to extinguish the blaze and successfully protected the main residence from damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.