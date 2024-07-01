Ontario Airport in Oregon is getting a share of $2.3 million in federal money

Ontario Airport in Oregon is one of a few statewide airports sharing more than $2.3 million in federal money.

The news came down Monday afternoon in a press release from Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Ontario Airport's share of the money is nearly $129,000.

"Oregon's regional airports serve as vital hubs for our communities – supporting local businesses, connecting travelers to world-class recreational opportunities, and providing essential lifelines during natural disasters," Merkley said. "These federal investments will modernize infrastructure at airports across Oregon, ensuring safety and fostering economic success in our state."

The money comes from a federal investment from the Federal Transit Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for eight rural airports throughout Oregon. All of FTA's discretionary grant programs focus on promoting equity throughout transportation systems and supporting the transit industry's important role in combatting climate change.

“From timely access to lifesaving medicines, to opportunities for small businesses to deliver their goods quickly, rural airports are often the lifeblood of small communities throughout the state,” Wyden said. “I am gratified that my work on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to generate much-needed support for Oregon communities to flourish in every nook and cranny of the state.”

The investments from the Federal Aviation Administration in Oregon airports are as follows:

· Ontario, City of Ontario: $128,852

· Christmas Valley, Christmas Valley Park and Rec District: $345,000

· Scappoose, Port of Columbia County: $341,429

· Hermiston, City of Hermiston: $182,786

· Tillamook, Port of Tillamook Bay: $274,180

· Lakeview, Lake County: $274,180

· North Bend, Coos County Airport District: $609,290

· Bend; City of Bend: $182,786



The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides additional funding to advance equitable public transportation planning and operations.