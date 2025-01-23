Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMalheur County

Actions

Large police presence in Nyssa, neighbors report shots fired

IMG_1316.jpg
Idaho News 6
IMG_1316.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NYSSA, Oregon — There is a large police presence, including Oregon State Police and Malheur County Sheriff's Office, at the corner of Owyhee Avenue and Highway 201 in Nyssa, Oregon. Streets are currently closed including Highway 201.

Neighbors tell our reporter on scene that multiple shots were fired around 5 p.m. They also said that some people were evacuated. Investigators have yet to confirm details regarding the incident while they investigate.

We will provide updates as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights