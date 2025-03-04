Malheur County officials focus on reservoir management following recent flooding

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — Malheur County is still recovering from last week's flood that affected farmlands, homes, and land across the county.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said officials are now trying to create additional space in the reservoir in the event there is another instance of high water.

“The water levels have gone down; that low snow is pretty much gone at this point. So the water is down, but it’s still high,” Johnson said. “They’re trying to lower the reservoirs a little bit. That’s one of the things that saved us during all that; we had some room in the reservoir to manage it all.”

At this point, he said he’s not worried about flooding and does not expect another flood like the one seen last week unless there is significant rainfall or heavy snow.