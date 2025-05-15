Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department rescue rafters from Owyhee River

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — The Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group partnered with the Boise Fire Department to rescue two rafters from the Owyhee River in Malheur County, Oregon, on Thursday.

The incident began when the rafters’ boat capsized on Wednesday, becoming lodged on rocks in the fast-moving river.

While one rafter managed to reach the shore, the second individual was trapped overnight on a boulder amid raging rapids. In response, the Idaho Army National Guard called in the Boise Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, according to a press release.

Idaho National Guard

"We are grateful to be able to support our community and build relationships with other agencies," Officer Candidate Jessica Adamson, a crew chief, said. She highlighted the importance of teamwork in such demanding missions, saying, "Search and rescue missions challenge us to identify evolving training requirements... and provide life-saving capabilities to our fellow Idahoans."

During the rescue operation, a crew chief lowered two members of the Boise Fire Department's team into the river using a hoist from the Idaho Army National Guard's helicopter. The firefighters successfully secured the stranded man using a rope and hoisted him to safety. Both rafters were flown to Gowen Field afterward.

Idaho National Guard

This mission marked the Idaho Army National Guard’s first hoist rescue using the HH Black Hawk model. Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood, commander of the Idaho Army National Guard, praised the collaboration during the rescue, stating, "Today’s mission is a reflection of the dedication and commitment all of our Soldiers make to their communities."