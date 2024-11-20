I-84 reopened between Ontario and Baker City after closure due to high winds

UPDATE (As of, 1:50 p.m.): I-84 has been fully reopened, as has U.S. 30, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.



Westbound I-84 closed on Wednesday morning between Ontario and Baker City due to high winds — the highway section is only open to local traffic.

Oregon Department of Transportation

The westbound section of I-84 is closed from Exit 374 to Exit 302, and also from Exit 302 in Baker City to Exit 256. U.S. 30 is also fully closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. For updated information, visit Tripcheck.com.