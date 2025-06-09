Watch Now
Harper man shot and killed by police in his yard on Saturday

Malheur County Sheriff's Department
HARPER, Oregon — On Saturday evening, 54-year-old Harper resident Eli Reiter was shot and killed by a single deputy with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department following a verbal confrontation with his neighbor that turned physical.

According to a family member, Reiter’s neighbor called police following a “shove” from Reiter. The family member went on to say that Reiter suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The Malheur County District Attorney, Dave Goldthorpe, confirmed that Reiter was on his own property when the shooting occurred, but declined Idaho News 6's request for an interview.

It remains unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

