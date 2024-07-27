WEATHERBY, Oregon — We're getting a closer look at the Durkee Fire. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and crews are working relentlessly to slow down and stop the fire.

“If it was the 20th largest fire right now, we would still be actively trying to suppress this fire with the resources we have,” says Jessica Reed, public information officer with Northwest Incident Management Team Six.

The Durkee fire continues to spread, overnight winds caused the flames to move towards the Northwest, miles west of Highway 242.

"The black is all containment line and containment to us means we are 100% sure or very close to 100% sure that that fire will not push out of those containment lines,” says Reed.

So far 288,690 acres have burned, and the fire is at 27% containment. 565 people are working on this fire, personnel working with water tenders, fire engines, helicopters, and more all trying to stop the spread.

Reed says, “Today we're expecting more winds but not that high. More in the 20 mile an hour, but we had those Baker Valley north winds almost every single night on this fire, so it has been extreme fire weather conditions that are forcing this fire to grow.”

As flames spread, crews establish a primary line and a secondary line if the fire spreads outside the established line.

"It’s been a huge success that we got some containment on the map, it will continue as we're able to make progress, but people just need to be careful when there in the area, please don't impede fire traffic because that impeded firefighter suppressing the wildfire,” says Reed.

If you would like to learn more about evacuations, reach out to the county Sheriff's Office, Malheur, or Baker County.