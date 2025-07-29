Driver rescued from Malheur River after truck plunges off Highway 201

ONTARIO, Oregon — A driver was rescued from the Malheur River Monday evening after their pickup truck veered off Highway 201 and landed in the water near the Malheur River bridge.

Ontario Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. on July 28 and responded with a crew of three. Ontario Rural Fire Protection District Engine 156, with a crew of two, also responded. The fire chief’s vehicle, OFR 105, went to Fire Station 1 to pick up a swift water rescue raft.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup partially submerged in the river with one person still inside. The responding team requested additional resources, including a second engine and the Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team.

Ontario firefighters deployed the rescue raft with two responders, who were able to safely remove the occupant from the vehicle and bring them to shore.

Treasure Valley Paramedics treated the individual at the scene before transporting them to a hospital in Boise

The Ontario Police Department and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the operation and are investigating the cause of the crash.