City of Ontario issues boil water order

ONTARIO — The City of Ontario has issued a boil water order to residents.

On Sunday morning, the city posted the notice, advising residents to "vigorously" boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

Additionally, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes, the city said.

City Manager Dan Cummings says that pump failures at the Water Treatment Plant Booster Station caused Ontario's distribution system pressures to fall below 20 psi.

A plumbing contractor is presently working on the issue, and city officials say that they will notify residents when the pumps are back online and the system is flushed.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates.