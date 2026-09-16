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Authorities investigating unlawful shooting, waste of mule deer buck in Malheur County

Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible.
Mule Deer
AP Photo/Nevada Dept. of Wildlife
This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows a mule deer buck on winter range near Genoa, Nev. (AP Photo/Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via The Reno Gazette-Journal)
Mule Deer
Posted

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon State Police are investigating the unlawful shooting and waste of a mule deer buck near Nyssa in Malheur County and are asking for the public's help in identifying whoever is responsible.

OSP said its Fish and Wildlife Division responded to the area of Owyhee Avenue and Twilight Drive for a report of a mule deer buck that appeared to have been shot and left to waste.

Authorities said the buck, which only had its head removed, was located on private land approximately 100 yards from Twilight Drive in a hay field.

Anyone with information on the unlawful take is encouraged to call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone and reference case number SP26-297246.

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