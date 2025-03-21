Agricultural storage building burned in Ontario

ONTARIO, Oregon — Firefighters in Oregon responded to a fire at a large agricultural storage building in Ontario on Friday morning.

In a release, officials say crews arrived to find the 25,000 sq.ft agricultural storage building "well involved with flames coming out of the roof in several places" and fire spreading through nearby vegetation to the west.

Oregon Fire & Rescue requested mutual aid from Vale, Payette, Parma, and New Plymouth. They say Treasure Valley Paramedics were on standby with an ambulance.

Oregon Fire & Rescue asks the community to please stay clear of the area. They say the building is not structurally sound and poses a safety risk to anyone within the collapse zone.

There were no reports of injuries. Oregon Fire and Rescue says the investigation will continue for several days.