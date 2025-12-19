Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
79-year-old Sharon 'Rachel' Freeman reported missing by police, last seen in Ontario

Ontario City Police Department
ONTARIO, Oregon — The Ontario Police say they are searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen in Ontario, Oregon.

Sharon "Rachel" Freeman is reported to have "several health concerns" and may be traveling with Bryan Emerson Freeman, possibly in a Grey 1993 Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate: 798FEE-OR.

The missing woman was last seen on Dec. 3, 2025. She is described as being 5'2", 200 lbs, with blue eyes and grey hair.

If you have seen this person, please contact the Ontario Police Department at (541) 473-5125.

