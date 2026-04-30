Love Your Neighborhood: Wellhouse social & sauna club in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This week’s Love Your Neighborhood brings us to the Wellhouse, a social and sauna club in Garden City that’s redefining what it means to connect and unwind.

I sat down with founders Sophia Stockamp and Kyle Mutzel, who shared their vision of creating a community centered around wellness, connection, and intentional living.

While grabbing drinks at a traditional happy hour is always a go-to, they wanted to offer their neighbors something different—an experience that leaves you feeling better physically and mentally.

WATCH: Wellhouse offers Garden City neighbors a place to reset and relax

Love Your Neighborhood: Wellhouse

At Wellhouse, the focus shifts from cocktails to contrast therapy, where guests rotate between a sauna and a cold plunge. It’s an experience that may sound intense at first, but it’s quickly becoming a favorite for many in the community.

Cold plunges work by briefly shocking your nervous system, which can leave you feeling energized, alert, and refreshed.

When you step into the sauna afterward, the heat helps relax your muscles, improve circulation, and promote recovery. Moving between hot and cold creates a powerful reset for both your body and mind.

Beyond the physical benefits, the founders say the biggest goal is building connection. The space is designed to bring people together—whether you’re coming with friends or meeting new ones—creating a sense of community that goes beyond a typical night out.

As wellness continues to grow in popularity, places like Wellhouse are offering a new kind of social experience—one that prioritizes how you feel when you leave, not just while you’re there.

So if you’re looking to switch up your routine and try something new, this might just be your sign to trade in that happy hour for a hot-and-cold reset.

Book a session here