MERIDIAN, Idaho — Vertical View Climbing Gym is a true Treasure Valley gem, offering more than just fun adventure. Located in Meridian, this local rock climbing staple brings fun, challenging belaying routes and a bouldering wall.

With its 65-foot climbing wall — one of the tallest in the U.S. — and a growing list of features, Vertical View is redefining indoor recreation in Idaho.

WATCH: Idaho News 6's Lynszea Williams takes on the climbing wall

Love your Neighborhood: Vertical View Climbing Gym

I spoke with Mark Hartje, a longtime climber and General Manager of Vertical View, who proudly highlighted the gym’s amenities, including an advanced ropes course, a dedicated bouldering area, and a speed climbing wall.

But when asked about his favorite part of the gym, his answer was immediate: “The community,” he said. It’s a space where climbers of all ages can grow, connect, and cheer each other on.

As the gym expands with an outdoor ropes course on the horizon, one thing remains constant: the commitment to creating a welcoming, inspiring environment for everyone.

To learn more, head to verticalview.com.