MERIDIAN, Idaho — The circus is in town, but Treasure Valley families only have a few more days to catch the show. Venardos Circus is wrapping up its limited run at The Village at Meridian this weekend, with its final performances scheduled through Sunday, Oct. 4.

Under the big top, the traveling circus brings a modern twist to the classic circus experience. Venardos is an animal-free, Broadway-style production featuring acrobatics, aerial performances, juggling, comedy, music and more.

This year's production, "Far Beyond," is an all-new show centered around what happens when dreams become reality. Led by a singing ringmaster, the production combines traditional circus acts with theatrical storytelling and music.

Watch below to get a sneak peek of the high-flying acrobatics —

Love your Neighborhood: Venardos Circus

The circus is designed to keep audiences close to the action, with its intimate big-top setup giving guests a clear view of the high-flying performances.

For families looking for something different to do this weekend, there are several chances left to see the show.

Friday's performance begins at 7 p.m. On Saturday, shows are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The circus will wrap up its Meridian stop Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

After Sunday, the big top comes down, and the traveling circus moves on to its next stop.

Venardos Circus is performing at The Village at Meridian. Tickets and additional information are available here