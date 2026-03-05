Love Your Neighborhood: The Reuseum in Garden City, where recycling and innovation meet

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Albert Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” That idea is flying off the shelves at The Reuseum in Garden City.

I spoke with Jamie Dobson, Executive Director of the Reuseum Educational Foundation, a one-of-a-kind space packed with thousands of electronic components, tools, and gadgets.

Inside, you’ll find everything from circuit boards to cables, 3D printers, and refurbished computers.

See how the Reuseum combines creativity with recycling efforts for Garden City and Boise

Love Your Neighborhood: The Reuseum in Garden City

The shop's shelves and bins are filled with parts that might otherwise end up in landfills. Instead, they’re collected, sorted, and given a second life for hobbyists, students, engineers, and curious minds.

“The Reuseum is a nonprofit organization in the Treasure Valley that works on reusing, recycling, and repurposing electronics,” said Dobson.

If you’re building something, repairing something, or just learning how electronics work, there’s a good chance they have the part you need.

Dobson says the mission also helps address a growing environmental issue. "Our landfill is getting very busy and very full, so whatever we can do to keep as much out of it as possible really matters.”

But the Reuseum isn’t just a store — it’s also an educational hub. The nonprofit hosts workshops, STEM programs, and hands-on learning opportunities designed to help people of all ages explore science and technology.

By reusing and repurposing electronics, the organization helps reduce e-waste while making technology more accessible to the community.

So whether you’re repairing a computer, building your own robot, or simply curious about how electronics work, the Reuseum in Garden City may have exactly what you’re looking for — and probably a few things you didn’t know you needed.

Check them out here: The Reuseum