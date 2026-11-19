BOISE, Idaho — You don't have to travel to a land far, far away to see dragons!

The Discovery Center of Idaho in downtown Boise is bringing these mythical creatures to life with its newest exhibit, The Lost World of Dragons, on display now through April 2027.

The exhibit gives visitors a chance to come face-to-face with life-sized animatronic dragons, complete with realistic movements and sounds.

But there's more to this experience than meets the eye. The exhibit takes visitors on a journey through history, exploring the origins of dragon mythology and how different cultures around the world have interpreted these legendary creatures.

From their roles in ancient folklore to their influence on literature, art, and science, the exhibit highlights how dragons have captured imaginations for generations.

Watch below for a look at the new Lost World of Dragons exhibit —

Love Your Neighborhood: The Lost World of Dragons at the Discovery Center

Visitors can also get hands-on with several interactive experiences, including the Shadow Storyteller Theater. They can even bring their own dragon stories to life by creating unique stop-motion animated videos.

The exhibit was developed in collaboration with Stanford University historian Adrienne Mayor, who helped bring the historical and educational elements of dragon mythology into the experience.

Designed for all ages, The Lost World of Dragons combines history, science, and imagination, offering families an opportunity to learn something new while exploring a world of mythical creatures.

The exhibit is included with general admission to the Discovery Center of Idaho, located at 131 West Myrtle Street in downtown Boise.

To learn more, click here