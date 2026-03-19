Love Your Neighborhood: Ste. Chapelle Winery, the oldest winery in all of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — This week’s Love Your Neighborhood, I headed out to Ste. Chapelle Winery — one of those spots that pairs perfectly with warmer weather on the horizon.

Sitting up on Winery Hill in Caldwell, the views alone are worth the trip. You’re overlooking the Snake River Valley with vineyards, orchards, and mountains all around — and at sunset, it’s unreal.

Ste. Chapelle has been around since the 1970s, making it Idaho’s oldest winery.

WATCH: Take a sip of the spring weather during a visit to Ste. Chapelle Winery in Caldwell

Love Your Neighborhood: Ste. Chapelle Winery

We spoke with General Manager Jason Senior, who shared how they create events that make the winery fun for everyone — not just adults, but families too.

One of their upcoming events is an Easter egg hunt on March 28th, where kids will collect eggs dropped from a helicopter over the orchard. They also have a summer concert series coming up — definitely something to check out.

From the orchards to the tasting room, there’s so much to take in. Inside, you’ll find a cozy, chapel-like space with big windows and wooden beams, and outside, there’s always something going on. In the warmer months, it’s filled with live music, people relaxing on the lawn, and that easy, feel-good energy.

It’s the perfect spot for a girls’ day, a date, or just a relaxing afternoon to slow down.

And of course — the wine is really good too. Whether you prefer something light and crisp or a little bolder, there’s truly something for everyone.

Each bottle is part of a careful, ongoing process, taking more than a year to go from barrel to glass. The best part? It all happens right here at the winery.

LEARN MORE: Ste. Chapelle Winery