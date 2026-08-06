BOISE, Idaho — With triple-digit temperatures settling into the Treasure Valley, there's no better way to cool off than with a sweet treat. One of Boise's newest ice cream destinations, Soft Landing, is serving up soft serve in the heart of downtown.

Located at 1220 W. State St. in Boise, Soft Landing is owned by Katie Fourcin. The building dates to 1937 but has been transformed into a bright, welcoming ice cream shop that has quickly gained a following.

Fourcin said opening an ice cream shop had been a longtime dream. The idea took shape after a trip to New York City, where she tried premium soft serve and wanted to bring a similar experience to the Treasure Valley.

WATCH: One of Boise's newest ice cream shops is serving premium soft serve — and it's already expanding to a second Treasure Valley location

Love your Neighborhood: Soft Landing soft serve

The shop offers four soft serve flavors at a time, including one vegan option. Two flavors rotate every two weeks, giving customers something new to try throughout the summer.

The response has been so strong that Soft Landing has already opened a second location at 55 E. State St., Suite 120, in Eagle.

Whether you're looking to escape the summer heat or satisfy a sweet tooth, Soft Landing is adding another stop to the Treasure Valley's growing dessert scene.

To learn more, head to their website here