Love your Neighborhood: Slay the Snow

BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures rising, there’s no better way to cool off than with a refreshing treat from your neighborhood shaved ice shop. For this week’s Love Your Neighborhood, I stopped by Slay the Snow — where owners Taryn and Yuriy Yermilov are redefining the snow cone with their all-natural, allergy-friendly creations.

Their signature “SNOW” starts with pure water ice blocks, shaved to a soft, fluffy texture, and topped with organic, dye-free syrups. Everything on the menu is free from gluten, dairy, soy, and seed oils, offering a clean, guilt-free alternative to traditional shaved ice.

For those watching their sugar intake, they even have naturally sweetened options using monk fruit and stevia.

Open seasonally, Slay the Snow is tucked next to Idaho River Sports and has become a local favorite for its bold, fruity flavors and welcoming vibe. On a hot Boise day, it's the ultimate cool-down stop — delicious, refreshing, and totally feel-good.

To learn more about the ice shave shop, head to slaythesnow.com.