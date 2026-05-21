Love Your Neighborhood: Sandbox by Hill House in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — What started as an idea to create a space centered on connection and creativity has become one of the Treasure Valley’s newest family destinations.

Sandbox by Hill House is officially opening its doors on June 13, bringing indoor sensory play, oversized sand spaces, and interactive experiences designed for children and caregivers alike.

Owners Russel and Bonnie Hill said their vision was to create more than just a place for kids to play, but also a place where families can slow down, spend intentional time together, and make lasting memories.

WATCH: Sandbox by Hill House moves to new location in Garden City

Love Your Neighborhood: Sandbox by Hill House

The space features themed play areas and hands-on activities designed to encourage imagination, movement, and open-ended exploration for children of different ages.

The Hills said they are excited to see the space come to life, from the Treasure Cove and the Dig Site to interactive archaeology-inspired experiences where children can uncover bones and explore through play.

As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, Sandbox by Hill House hopes to fill a need for more family-focused spaces that support creativity, community, and meaningful time together.

The new opening offers another option for local families looking for indoor activities focused on both play and connection.

Learn More: Sandbox by Hill House

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