Love your neighborhood: Root Bound a local florist shop in Boise

If you've been looking for a way to learn more about plants or want to order a bouquet, Root Bound, a local florist shop owned by Luke Jarmin, wants to be your helping hand into the plant world.

In Luke's journey to recover from addiction, he received bouquets, which became his creative outlet and introduced him to the transforming and healing power of plants.

Today, this has led both him and his partner Sean to curate a space that inspires and brings joy to the local community through bouquets and plants.

From helping beginner plant goers with house plants, to larger bouquets for weddings, and even paint and sip opportunities. The pair loves being in the Treasure Valley and connecting with the local community.

To learn more about the company:

https://www.rootboundboise.com/