Love Your Neighborhood: Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you’re looking for a scare this Halloween season, The Requiem in downtown Caldwell offers a three-story haunted attraction filled with theatrical scenes, jump scares and creepy characters.

The attraction takes visitors through several themed areas, including a redneck house, a church, an autopsy room and morgue, and an asylum.

For this week’s Love Your Neighborhood, Idaho News 6’s Sophia Cruz visited The Requiem to see what makes the attraction stand out and meet some of the people behind the scares.

Watch below to meet the actors behind the scares —

Love Your Neighborhood: Requiem Haunted House

The owners said they bought the building before Indian Creek Plaza opened and spent two years bringing it up to code. They started the attraction when there wasn’t much to do in downtown Caldwell.

The Requiem relies on both theatrical storytelling and jump scares. Actors use improvisation to bring their characters to life, and some prepare by listening to music that helps them get into character before each shift.

The attraction also has a loyal cast. Some actors have been part of The Requiem for eight to 10 years, and the owners said they consider them family.

For hours and ticket information, visit the website.