Love your Neighborhood: Repair Café at JUMP in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — If you’ve got something broken sitting at home, today is a great chance to give it a second life.

A Repair Café is happening this afternoon at JUMP Boise in downtown Boise, where community members can bring in items that need fixing and get help from skilled volunteers.

The free event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and focuses on teaching people how to repair, reuse, and rethink what we throw away.

WATCH: Learn how the Repair Café at JUMP provides neighbors with the know-how to keep their everyday appliances and homewares in working order

Love Your Neighborhood: Repair Cafe at JUMP

One of the biggest impacts of the Repair Café is reducing waste. Instead of broken items ending up in the landfill, many are repaired and used again—helping cut down on unnecessary trash.

It also saves people money, especially with everyday items that might otherwise be expensive to replace.

There’s also an educational side to it. Volunteers don’t just fix things for you—they walk you through the process, so you leave with new skills and a better understanding of how to handle repairs on your own in the future.

On top of that, it builds community by bringing people together in a hands-on, helpful environment.

As for what you can bring, there’s a wide range of accepted items.

Clothing with tears or missing buttons, broken jewelry, small electronics, household gadgets, toys, and small appliances are all welcome—as long as they’re easy to carry and under about 50 pounds. The goal is to focus on everyday items that people rely on.

So if you’ve been holding onto something broken, today is a perfect opportunity to fix it, learn something new, and make a positive impact at the same time.

Learn more: The Repair Cafe | JUMP