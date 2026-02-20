Love Your Neighborhood: Pub and Putt in downtown Nampa celebrates first anniversary

NAMPA, Idaho — Pub and Putt in downtown Nampa is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Feb. 21, and the husband and wife owners of this newfound establishment are excited to fill an entertainment gap in downtown Nampa.

After one year, it's been all birdies and eagles.

"What's the funnest thing we can do, right? Beer, pizza, mini golf. Like that seems like a pretty good time," said co-owner Derek McClintick of the general idea.

The concept came from recognizing what downtown Nampa was missing. "We felt like Nampa just didn't have a lot. Like there was a need for things in Nampa, especially in the downtown area," said McClintick.

After talking with community members and city officials, they found strong support for their vision.

WATCH: Pub and Putt in downtown Nampa provides affordable, family-friendly fun

Love Your Neighborhood: Pub and Putt

"They were really looking for businesses like ours that wanted to bring some kind of activity to the area and be family-friendly, which we are. It just felt like Nampa was sort of welcoming us in," he added.

The mini golf experience is straightforward and affordable. For $10, customers get access to 9 holes and can play as much as they want all day. "We have people that play once, we have people that come in, and they'll be here for 2 or 3 hours, kind of doing tournaments with their friends and things like that," he said.

The owner's personal connection to mini golf runs deep. He and his wife have maintained a friendly rivalry over the years. "Whenever we travel or whatever, if we come across like a mini golf spot, we'll usually play. [When] we were young, didn't have a lot of money, and mini golf was pretty cheap and something to do," he said, though he diplomatically declined to reveal who's winning their ongoing competition.

Beyond mini golf, Pub and Putt focuses heavily on its food and drink offerings. They serve customizable pizzas and bar snacks, but their main attraction is 20 taps of rotating craft beer. "We rarely bring the same beer in twice," he said. "I think a lot of our customers like the fact that they can come in and it's not the same thing every time."

The business prioritizes supporting local breweries throughout the Treasure Valley, creating variety while keeping dollars in the community.

Their equipment reflects their community-focused approach – even their golf clubs came from Play It Again Sports. "If you wanna build a community that has fun things to do and is made up of not big box stores, you really need to get out and support the small businesses," he said. "We feel like we've gotten a lot of support here, and we appreciate that."

As Pub and Putt marks one year in business, they've established themselves as exactly what downtown Nampa needed – a place where families and friends can gather for affordable entertainment while supporting local business.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.