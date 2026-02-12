Love Your Neighborhood: Painting with a Twist, where art is for everyone

BOISE, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we’re stepping into a space where creativity, community, and a little bit of courage come together at Painting With a Twist.

At first glance, you might think you need to be “artsy” to walk through these doors — but that’s the magic of this place. You don’t. Whether you’ve painted your whole life or haven’t picked up a brush since elementary school, the instructors guide you step by step through each canvas. No pressure. No judgment. Just paint, laughter, and a whole lot of personality.

Love Your Neighborhood: Painting With a Twist

What makes Painting with a Twist so special is the atmosphere. It’s bright, welcoming, and energetic. Music plays in the background, friends chat across tables, and instructors encourage everyone to trust the process — even when your tree looks more like broccoli (we’ve all been there). The “twist” is about letting go. It’s about having fun. It’s about embracing the imperfections.

The studio offers themed nights, seasonal paintings, date nights, girls’ nights, birthday celebrations, and private events. It’s become a go-to gathering place for people who want to try something new or reconnect with friends in a creative way. And in a world where we’re often glued to our phones, this is one of those rare experiences that pulls you fully into the moment.

Beyond the canvas, there’s something bigger happening here — community. Strangers sit down at tables and leave having shared laughs and compliments about each other’s work. People celebrate milestones here. Some even discover a hidden passion for art they didn’t know they had.

They still have Valentine's Day classes, where you can paint with your loved ones!

Painting with a Twist proves that sometimes the best way to love your neighborhood is by slowing down, picking up a paintbrush, and letting yourself have a little fun.