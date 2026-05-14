BOISE, Idaho — Today, the MK Nature Center is known for peaceful walking paths, flowing streams, and close-up views of Idaho wildlife — but long before it became one of Boise’s favorite outdoor escapes, the land looked completely different.

Believe it or not, the area used to be home to baseball fields.

WATCH: Walk through the beautiful landscape at MK Nature Center, and learn more about the history of what came before

Love your Neighborhood: MK Nature Center in Boise's East End

Before the nature center opened in 1990, the property near the Boise River was developed for recreation and community sports. Over time, biologists saw an opportunity to transform the area into something that could reconnect people with Idaho’s natural environment while still sitting right in the middle of the city.

"It literally started with a couple of guys and a couple of shovels," said Sara Focht, Conservation Education Supervisor with Idaho Fish and Game. "Finally, around 1990, it opened. And at that time, you could see across the whole landscape. It was pretty much bare, and now everything has grown up and matured, and it's like walking through a beautiful forest."

The result became the 4.6-acre nature center visitors know today. The site now features underwater fish viewing windows, wetlands, educational exhibits, and habitats designed to showcase native Idaho species. Instead of cheering crowds and dugouts, the sounds now come from flowing water, birds, and rustling trees.

The center was named after Morrison-Knudsen, the Boise-based engineering company that helped fund the project and played a major role in its development. Since opening, it has become a popular spot for school field trips, wildlife photography, fishing education, and quiet walks along the Boise River Greenbelt.

It’s one of those Boise locations where history quietly blends into nature — and unless someone tells you, you’d probably never guess that beneath the trees and ponds was once a baseball field.

Admission is free. To learn more, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.