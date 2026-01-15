Love your neighborhood: McU Sports, an outdoor hub for the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Since 1972, McU Sports has provided the Treasure Valley’s outdoor community with gear locals actually use. From skis and snowboards to disc golf equipment, mountain biking, and much more, McU Sports is a one-stop shop for outdoor adventures during any month of the year.

The retailer has grown to include two locations, reflecting its deep roots in the community.

Find out what makes McU Sports an outdoor hub for the Treasure Valley

Love Your Neighborhood: McU Sports

Manager Joe Koehl says what sets McU Sports apart is that the people who work there truly live the outdoor lifestyle.

The staff ride the same slopes, bike the same trails, and explore the same terrain as their customers, which makes their advice genuine and experience-based. That passion for the outdoors extends far beyond the shop itself.

While a slow snow season has created challenges, Joe says the best way to support the store is simply by showing up. Each visit helps build familiarity, and over time, the shop feels less like a store and more like a community you’re part of.