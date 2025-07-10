TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — If you’ve ever dreamed of piping the perfect swirl or turning cakes into works of art, Mad Cake Skills is your go-to destination in the Treasure Valley. This locally run business offers pop-up cake decorating classes that are equal parts fun and delicious.

Perfect for beginners and large groups, Mad Cake Skills hosts workshops in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and also does private events. They supply everything — from baked goods to buttercream — so all you need to bring is your sweet tooth and creativity. Each class ends with a finished cake you get to take home!

Hear the founder discuss why she decided to open Mad Cake Skills:

Love your Neighborhood: Mad Cake Skills

Aly Eske, the founder, not only teaches people how to decorate cakes — she also champions the local community. She sources all her cakes from local bakeries and encourages others to support small businesses in the Treasure Valley.

To get to decorating, head to madcakeskills.com.