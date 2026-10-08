KUNA, Idaho — October is in full swing, meaning it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes, haunted houses and, of course, pumpkin patches!

For this week’s Love Your Neighborhood, we headed to Lowe Family Farmstead, owned by Jim and Hilary Lowe. The farm offers several activities for the whole family, including a pumpkin patch, apple cider donuts, a petting zoo and tractor rides.

I sat down with Jim and Hilary, who explained that preparing for the fall season is actually a year-round job, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get the farm ready before families ever walk through the gates.

One of the farm’s most popular attractions is its massive corn maze, which is among the largest in southwest Idaho. Each year, the maze takes on a new design and theme.

Watch below to see this year’s massive corn maze design —

Love your Neighborhood: Lowe Family Farmstead

This year, the theme is America. The Lowe family says the design is especially meaningful as they celebrate two major milestones: 250 years of America and 30 years of Lowe Family Farmstead.

They say the maze was designed to honor values they see as shared by the country, their family farm and the Idaho way of life. For the Lowes, it’s also a way to celebrate what they describe as a great American fall tradition.

And after three decades, the farm continues to give families a place to make their own fall traditions. Whether it’s getting lost in the corn maze, picking out a pumpkin, visiting the animals or grabbing an apple cider donut, there’s a little something for everyone.

The Lowe Family Farmstead is open throughout the fall season. You can get tickets and learn more here.