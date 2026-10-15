GARDEN CITY, Idaho — What if making a new friend was as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee? That's the idea behind LoveKin Coffee Social Club, a unique Garden City coffee shop combining technology and face-to-face interactions to help strangers build meaningful connections.

Located at 217 W. 37th St., Suite A, LoveKin has transformed a former music studio into a gathering place for the community. Owner John Mastri says the inspiration came during what he calls a personal pilgrimage, when he visited a coffee shop centered around social connection. That experience sparked an idea: What if he could create something similar, but engineer the entire experience himself?

Rather than opening a traditional coffee shop, Mastri wanted to create an experience that started before customers even walked through the doors. He developed an app where users can create profiles, share their interests, answer prompts, and browse other members. If someone catches their attention, they can start a conversation and arrange to meet for coffee.

Watch below to learn how LoveKin Coffee Social Club is helping Treasure Valley residents turn online introductions into real-life friendships —

Love Your Neighborhood: Lovekin Coffee Social Club in Garden City

The concept encourages people to take their online introductions into the real world, offering a welcoming environment to step outside their comfort zones and meet someone new.

And it appears to be catching on. Mastri says the coffee shop continues to attract more regulars each week, with familiar faces returning and new friendships forming.

Beyond the app, LoveKin hosts weekly events, including study nights, giving visitors opportunities to gather around shared interests.

Another unique feature is the club's age requirement. Unlike traditional social clubs centered around nightlife, LoveKin welcomes guests ages 16 and older, giving younger students a place to participate in social activities.

Whether you're new to the Treasure Valley, hoping to expand your social circle, or looking for a new coffee spot, LoveKin offers a different way to meet people. Because sometimes, a new friendship starts with something as simple as a cup of coffee.

To make your own profile and find out about upcoming events, visit the website.