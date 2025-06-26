BOISE, Idaho — You may have seen them on social media for their signature drinks named after iconic Treasure Valley spots — from the “Hyde” to “Bogus Basin,” and the fan-favorite Banana Bread Latte.

Jitters by Jayne, tucked away at 208 N 9th Street in downtown Boise, has been brewing creativity and community for the past two years. Unique offerings like curated coffee flights and monthly cake decorating classes fuel their growing online buzz.



Hear from the owner, Lexi Jayne, who opened the shop herself when she was just 20 years old:

Love Your Neighborhood: Jitters by Jayne

What makes this cozy café even more special? It’s proudly female-owned and operated by Lexi Jayne. Her advice for other women dreaming of launching their own business: “Just go for it.”

While taking that leap can be intimidating, Jayne says the support from the Treasure Valley community has been the most rewarding part of the journey. Her mission is to continue bringing people together while uplifting the message to support local businesses across the valley.

To learn more, head to jittersbyjayne.com.