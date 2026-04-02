BOISE — As warmer weather becomes more consistent across the Treasure Valley, many are heading back to one of Boise’s most popular outdoor spots — the river.

Whether you’re looking to learn something new or just spend time outside, Idaho River Sports continues to be a go-to destination for everything river-related.

WATCH: Check out one of Boise's go-to spots for outdoor gear

Love Your Neighborhood: Idaho River Sports

From rentals and gear to safety education and classes, the shop offers something for all experience levels.

Event and marketing manager Esme Gyatt says their goal is to make the river accessible to everyone, whether you’re a beginner getting on the water for the first time or someone more experienced looking to improve your skills. Customers can find a wide range of items in-store, including clothing, accessories, and equipment like surfboards, kayaks, and paddle boards.

Idaho River Sports has been part of the Boise community for decades. The shop originally opened in Hyde Park in 1987 before relocating to its current home near the Boise Whitewater Park and Esther Simplot Park. The move placed the business right along the river, making it even easier for people to get out and enjoy the water.

As river season ramps up, Idaho River Sports is also preparing to host several community events. One of those is “Stoke the Flow,” an open event on April 24th with free admission, featuring food vendors and a chance for the public to gather and enjoy the river together.

With warmer days ahead, Idaho River Sports hopes to continue encouraging people to get outside, stay safe, and make the most of the season along the water.

Read more about them here.