BOISE, Idaho — For this week's Love Your Neighborhood, we stopped by the Idaho Humane Society to see how the organization cares for animals and connects them with new homes.

The Idaho Humane Society takes in animals for a variety of reasons. Some arrive as strays, while others are surrendered by families who can no longer care for them. No matter how they get there, the goal is to give each animal the care and attention they need while they wait for what's next.

That can include medical care, socialization, exercise and plenty of interaction with staff and volunteers.

Adoption is a big part of what happens here, but the organization's work reaches beyond the shelter. The Idaho Humane Society also provides veterinary services and resources designed to help local pet owners care for their animals.

Watch to meet some of the animals waiting for homes at the Idaho Humane Society —

Love your Neighborhood: Idaho Humane Society

Volunteers and foster families also play an important role. Fostering can give animals a temporary home away from the shelter, while volunteers help with everything from spending time with the animals to supporting day-to-day operations.

For people thinking about adding a pet to their family, the shelter has dogs and cats with different personalities, ages and needs — making it important to find an animal that is the right fit for your home and lifestyle.

And even if adoption isn't an option right now, there are still ways to help. Community members can volunteer, foster, donate or simply help spread the word about animals looking for homes.

Behind every kennel door is a different story, and for the animals at the Idaho Humane Society, the hope is that the next chapter includes a loving home.

To learn more about the shelter and the available animals, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.