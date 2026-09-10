Love your Neighborhood: Idaho Art Gallery in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This week, I sat down with Nelli Garibayan, owner of the Idaho Art Gallery, a unique space in downtown Boise where people can walk in, explore a variety of artwork, and even take home a one-of-a-kind piece.

For Garibayan, art has always been a part of her life. She grew up surrounded by creativity, especially through her father, an artist himself who now has work featured in the gallery.

The idea for the Idaho Art Gallery began when her father called her and shared that he was interested in opening an art gallery. From there, the idea grew into a space designed to showcase artists while making art more accessible to the community.

Today, the Idaho Art Gallery features work from artists across the Treasure Valley, including Boise and Meridian, along with pieces from artists nationwide.

Watch for a glimpse of some of the artwork currently on display —

LYH

Garibayan says one of the things that makes the gallery special is its variety. Whether you're an experienced art collector, looking for something unique for your home, or simply want to stop in and look around, there is something for everyone.

By creating a space where local and national artists can share their work with the community, the Idaho Art Gallery is adding another splash of creativity to downtown Boise.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.