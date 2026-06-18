CALDWELL, Idaho — A new fitness studio in Caldwell is creating a space where fitness and faith come together.

House of Grace Studio, located at 524 Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, recently opened its doors with a mission centered on helping people grow physically, mentally, and spiritually. Owner Jen Bryan says the studio was created to provide a welcoming environment where people can strengthen both their bodies and their faith.

WATCH: Step inside House of Grace, a new faith-based fitness studio in Caldwell

Love your Neighborhood: House of Grace in Caldwell

The studio offers a variety of classes, including Reformer Pilates, mat Pilates, strength training, yoga, and Bible studies. Each class is designed to encourage wellness while fostering a sense of community and connection.

House of Grace was built on the belief that people can pursue their health goals while remaining grounded in their faith and values.

Classes are reservation-based and designed for a variety of fitness levels, making them accessible to both beginners and experienced participants. Along with movement-focused classes, House of Grace aims to create meaningful relationships through fellowship and community.

Whether someone is looking to improve their fitness, try Pilates for the first time, or connect with others in a faith-centered environment, House of Grace hopes to provide a space where people feel supported, encouraged, and empowered.

To learn more, click here.